NDTV World Summit 2026: Long-Term Growth Opportunity In India Amid Global Uncertainty, Says Prasanna Mohile Of Pernod Ricard

India presents significant long-term growth opportunities amid global economic uncertainty, shifting trade relationships and geopolitical challenges, said Prasanna Mohile, National Head – Corporate Affairs and Executive Board Member at Pernod Ricard India, highlighting the country's resilient domestic demand, expanding manufacturing capabilities and evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Mohile said India is emerging as a key force in the changing global economic order, supported by its young population, digital capabilities, infrastructure investments, entrepreneurial ecosystem and continued reform momentum.

He said India's ambition of becoming a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat, reflects its focus on economic progress, innovation, self-reliance and inclusive development.

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For global businesses, India should no longer be viewed merely as a large consumer market but as a source of innovation, capabilities and global influence, Mohile said.

Pernod Ricard's India Growth Strategy

Highlighting the company's presence in India, Mohile said the country is the Pernod Ricard Group's largest market by volume and its second-largest by revenue. He attributed the opportunity to changing consumer preferences, rising affluence and increasing appreciation for quality and premium products.

He said premiumisation is not just about higher prices but also about offering greater choice, quality, craftsmanship and differentiated consumer experiences.

Mohile also emphasised the importance of domestic manufacturing and local supply chains in strengthening India's economic resilience.

He said Pernod Ricard India plans to invest over the next decade in establishing its largest malt manufacturing facility in Nagpur. The investment is aimed at strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and supporting the broader ecosystem, including agriculture, sourcing, packaging, logistics and distribution.

Citing an independent study by FTI Consulting, Mohile said the company's contribution to India's gross domestic product was estimated at approximately Rs 43,000 crore, including direct, indirect and induced impacts. Its wider ecosystem supports around nine lakh jobs, he added.

Focus On Sustainability And Inclusive Growth

Mohile said responsible growth must extend beyond commercial performance, highlighting the Pernod Ricard India Foundation's initiatives in water security, sustainable agriculture, healthcare, education and community development.

The foundation's programmes have impacted more than 1.6 lakh lives across India, he said.

Concluding his address, Mohile stressed that India's emergence as a global economic force would require continued government support, private-sector investment and responsible business practices. He said companies must focus on creating lasting value for communities while contributing to the country's long-term development.

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