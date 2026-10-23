Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 4th ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live On TV And Online

Afghanistan will face Zimbabwe in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 23. Both teams will be aiming to finish the tournament with the trophy after taking contrasting routes to the title clash.

Afghanistan enter the final as favourites after winning both their league matches. They defeated Zimbabwe by 158 runs before beating Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their place in the final.

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Zimbabwe, meanwhile, began their campaign with a convincing 99-run victory over Bangladesh. However, they suffered a heavy defeat against Afghanistan in their second match. The Chevrons still progressed to the final after Bangladesh lost both their league matches and were eliminated from the competition with a single point.

Afghanistan will rely on their strong batting line-up and experienced bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, while Zimbabwe will look to captain Sikandar Raza and their experienced players to challenge the opposition and secure the title.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Final ODI: Date And Time

The final ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played on Friday, October 23 from 5 p.m. IST.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Final ODI: Venue

The final ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Form guide (Most Recent One First)

Afghanistan: W-W-A-W-W

Zimbabwe: L-W-L-L-L

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 32

Afghanistan: 21

Zimbabwe: 10

No result: 1

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Final ODI: Live Telecast

There is no confirmed broadcast for the upcoming contest.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Final ODI: Live Streaming

The live stream of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 will be available on the Fancode App and website with an active subscription.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Final ODI: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote

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Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl/Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani.

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