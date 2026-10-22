Harry Brook Smashes Fastest Double Century In Men's ODI Cricket, Breaks Shubman Gill's Record

England captain Harry Brook scripted history on Thursday, becoming the first English batter to score a double century in men's One-Day Internationals (ODIs) while registering the fastest double century in the format.

Brook reached the 200-run mark in just 114 balls during England's tri-series clash against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He was dismissed off the final ball of the innings for a stunning 202 off 116 deliveries, which includes 21 fours and 10 sixes.

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The England skipper broke the previous record held by India's Shubman Gill, who had reached his double century in 116 balls against the West Indies in Guwahati last month.

Fastest Double Century in ODIs:

114 balls – Harry Brook v SL*

117 balls – Shubman Gill v WI

126 balls - Ishan Kishan v BAN

128 balls - Glenn Maxwell v AFG

136 balls - P Nissanka v AFG

138 balls - Chris Gayle v ZIM

140 balls – Virender Sehwag v WI

Brook brought up his maiden ODI century off 75 deliveries with a ramp shot over fine leg. He continued his aggressive approach to reach 150 with a similar stroke before accelerating further, taking only 39 balls to move from 100 to 200. The milestone came with a paddle sweep against Janith Liyanage in the final over.

England Post 429 Against Sri Lanka

Brook's extraordinary innings powered England to 429/4, their fourth-highest total in men's ODI cricket. Joe Root contributed 69, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 66 and Tom Banton added 50 after England were asked to bat first.

Brook and Jacks combined for a blistering 156-run partnership in the final 10 overs, putting the Sri Lankan bowling attack under immense pressure.

Sri Lanka's fast bowlers struggled to contain the England batters. Eshan Malinga returned figures of 0/91, while Dilshan Madushanka conceded 89 runs without taking a wicket. Dasun Shanaka, making his return to ODIs after more than two years, was also expensive, conceding 74 runs in his six overs.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was Sri Lanka's most economical bowler among those who made an impact, finishing with figures of 2/56.

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Both Teams Look For First Win

England and Sri Lanka entered the contest looking to register their first victory of the tri-series after both teams had lost their respective matches against Pakistan.

Brook's record-breaking knock gave England a formidable total to defend as they looked to get their campaign back on track.

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