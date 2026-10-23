CSB Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 14% To Rs 183 Crore, NII Grows 20% YoY; Asset Quality Improves

CSB Bank reported a 14% growth in its net profit for the second quarter of FY27, led by a rise in interest income and lower provisions.

The lender's net profit in Q2FY27 rose to Rs 182.72 crore from Rs 160.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) during the September quarter grew 20% to Rs 510 crore from Rs 424 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Non-Interest Income grew by 20% QoQ to Rs 274 crore for Q2FY27 from Rs 229 crore for Q1FY27.

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However, Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) declined 1.3% to Rs 275.76 crore from Rs 279.30 crore, YoY.

Provisions duirng the September quarter dropped to Rs 30.1 crore as against Rs 49 crore QoQ, and against Rs 63.7 crore YoY.

Cost Income Ratio (CIR) stood at 64.80% for Q2 FY27 compared to 63.86% for Q2 FY26 and 64.55% for Q1FY27. Cost to Assets stood at 3.59% in Q2 FY27 compared to 4.11% in Q2 FY26 and 3.31% in Q1 FY27.

Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 19.55% at the end of September 2026 quarter as against 20.99% YoY.

Asset Quality

Asset quality of CSB Bank improved sequentially in the September quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) in Q2FY26 fell 6.26% to Rs 670.58 crore from Rs 715.42 crore, while Net NPA decreased 11.47% to Rs 139.58 crore from Rs 157.68 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA, as percentage of gross advances, dropped to 1.58% from 1.75%, while net NPA also declined to 0.33% from 0.39%, QoQ.

Deposits, Advances Growth

Total Deposits grew by 18% YoY to Rs 46,889 crore as on 30 September 2026 from Rs 39,651 crore in the year-ago period. The CASA ratio stood at 19%.

Net Advance grew by 22% YoY to Rs 41,852 crore as on 30 September 2026 from Rs 34,262 crore as on 30 September 2025 supported by a robust growth of 44% in Wholesale and 36% in Gold loan portfolios on a YoY basis.

At 2:55 PM, CSB Bank share price was trading 0.02% lower at Rs 306.00 apiece on the BSE.

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