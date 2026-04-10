Oppo Confirms Find X9 Ultra Camera Specs, Listing Sheds Light On Key Capabilities — Check Details

The upcoming Find X9 Ultra from Oppo will arrive with significant camera enhancements, the company has confirmed. This includes a dual 200 MP setup tuned with Hasselblad.

Further details have surfaced via a certification listing. Oppo is preparing to introduce the handset in China and internationally at the same time, with the Find X9s Pro joining it in China.

Details shared by Oppo on X show that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 200 MP Hasselblad-branded primary camera, with light sensitivity comparable to that of a one-inch sensor. The company claims a 10% increase in light capture versus its predecessor.

The device will include a 50 MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom (230mm equivalent), as well as a 200 MP 3x telephoto sensor designed for portrait shots, said to improve light intake by 36%.

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The Find X9 Ultra will feature a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, with Oppo claiming a 56% improvement in light capture. The company has further highlighted a “new generation True Colour Camera” system, which it says enhances light sensitivity by up to 43%. A 50 MP front-facing camera with a larger sensor is also offered, marking a 56% rise in pixels.

The company has already revealed that the Find X9 Ultra will support an external telephoto kit designed with professionals in mind. Oppo says the add-on forms a full optical system with 16 high-precision elements, housed in an all-metal body that adheres to Hasselblad's design philosophy. An orange Quick button, positioned at the bottom-right corner, is likely to enable rapid access to key functions.

In a related development, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) uncovered a listing for the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Although the entry has now been taken down, it indicated a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels. The device may also offer an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded within the display, with previous leaks hinting at a 144Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications

- 6.78-inch OLED screen

- 3168 x 1440p (2K), 144Hz refresh rate

- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

- LPDDR5x RAM + UFS 4.1 storage

- Variants: 12GB+256GB | 12GB+512GB | 16GB+512GB

- 16GB+1TB: Satellite Communication Version

- 7,050mAh battery

- 100W… pic.twitter.com/vPuaHw5n4Q — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) April 9, 2026

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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device is expected to pack a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and is likely to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo is likely to offer the Find X9 Ultra in multiple storage and memory combinations, including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The handset may be available in Velvet Sand Canyon, Earth Tundra, and Polar Glacier finishes, with the top-end Earth Tundra model expected to come bundled with a Hasselblad “Explorer Master Kit”.

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