Google’s Pixel 11 Tipped To Launch With Samsung’s M16 OLED Screen Before iPhone 18 Pro

Google's next-generation Pixel 11 series is tipped to be an early adopter of Samsung's new M16 OLED display, possibly even leading the charge ahead of iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy range, as per a recent report.

According to ETNews, Samsung Display's new M16 OLED technology is set to feature in the Pixel 11 line-up, as well as Apple's iPhone 18 Pro variants and a foldable iPhone.

Traditionally, Samsung's most advanced display technology has debuted on Apple's latest iPhone Pro models or its own Galaxy S line. This time, the order may be reversed.

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The Pixel 11 series is likely to feature the M16 panel first, potentially launching in August and beating the iPhone 18 Pro to market by several weeks.

According to Android Headlines, the surprise lies in Samsung's own Galaxy S26 series, which still uses M14 panels. That opens the door for Google to dominate the display space for nearly half a year before the Galaxy S27 catches up.

The M16 panel could translate into noticeable improvements for users. Typically, OLED advancements are driven by gains in brightness, efficiency and durability, reported Android Headlines.

The M16 screen aims to combine superior colour fidelity with improved energy efficiency, a key requirement as AI-driven features continue to push power usage higher. Google's “Actua” display identity stands to benefit. The adoption of M16 represents a notable achievement for its hardware team.

According to information revealed by OnLeaks and Android Headlines, the base Pixel 11 is unlikely to stray far from the existing design language. Computer-aided design (CAD) renders show measurements of 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm, effectively identical to the Pixel 10, apart from a minor 0.1mm tweak in thickness.

It is not just the display that is set for an upgrade on the Pixel 11, with rumours indicating a more fundamental redesign. The device is tipped to run on the new Tensor G6 processor, built using a cutting-edge 2nm node. A potential shift to MediaTek M90 modems could prove significant, potentially resolving long-standing concerns around network stability on Pixel phones.

Provided the reports are correct, the Pixel 11 may emerge this August as a leading hardware performer, gaining an early advantage over its peers.

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