Motorola Teases Signature 27 Model In India Ahead Of Launch: Camera, Display, Chipset And Expected Price

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Signature 27 in India and has now started teasing the phone's camera. In a video shared on X, Motorola India called it the company's most advanced camera system yet. The phone was also on display at the India Mobile Congress 2026.

In the post, Motorola said everyday moments deserve extraordinary attention to detail too, and promised clarity and depth in every frame. The phone is expected to be launched on November 5.

The video marks the Signature 27 as “coming soon” and highlights Dolby Vision, a 200MP camera, 100x Super Zoom and Sony's LYTIA sensor. It ends with the line “Ready for the Future”.

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ALSO READ | Motorola Signature 27 Launch: Expected Price, Camera, Chip, Battery, Features And Other Key Details

Motorola Signature 27 Cameras

The main camera is a 50MP unit using Sony's Lytia 910 sensor with LOFIC technology. It's joined by a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a dedicated action sensor for freezing fast-moving subjects.

Reports suggest the main and telephoto cameras will get optical image stabilisation, and that the phone could have a 50MP front camera.

Display And Design

The Signature 27 has a 6.8-inch “Extreme AMOLED Duo” screen with an LTPO Tandem OLED panel. Peak brightness goes up to 12,000 nits, though only when a small part of the screen is lit.

ALSO READ | Motorola Signature 27 India Launch: Date, Expected Price, Features, Camera, Battery And More

It will come in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive, with audio by Bang & Olufsen. Reports say it will be Motorola's first phone with Bang & Olufsen-tuned stereo speakers, and could get an aluminium frame along with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Performance, Battery And Software

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For cooling, Motorola is said to be using an ArcticMesh system built around a large vapour chamber. The company says the chamber is 40 percent bigger, but hasn't said what it's being compared to.

The battery size hasn't been confirmed, but reports point to a 6,000mAh unit with fast wired charging. The phone runs Android 17, and Motorola has promised seven years of OS and security updates.

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Motorola Signature 27 Expected Price In India

Motorola hasn't announced the price yet. Reports suggest it could cost between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in India. For comparison, the previous Motorola Signature launched at Rs 59,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

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