Moto G77 Power Launch Date Confirmed In India: Expected Price, Features And Other Details

Smartphone maker Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G77 Power 5G in India on July 8. Ahead of the official debut, key details of the smartphone have been confirmed by the brand on its social media handles and Flipkart's promo page.

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Designed for powerful performance, the device will focus on strong battery life, display quality and camera capabilities. Its key highlights include Sony LYTIA 600 camera, 7,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Android 16 out of the box. Motorola has also promised smart features and durability for its upcoming model.

Top Features Of Moto G77 Power

Moto G77 Power Display

The Moto G77 Power will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

Moto G77 Camera

For photography, the phone is confirmed to include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera. It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, users will get a 32MP selfie camera for photos and video calls.

Moto G77 Power Battery

One of the biggest highlights is its massive 7,000mAh battery. Motorola claims it can deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge.

Moto G77 Power Sound And Colour

The Moto G77 Power will offer stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone will come with a premium vegan leather finish. It will be available in Pantone-curated colours, including Pink, Blue and Grey. The screen will also get Gorilla Glass 7i protection for better durability.

On the software side, the Moto G77 will run Android 16 out of the box. Motorola has also confirmed one major OS upgrade, ensuring support up to Android 17for long-term usage of the device.

Moto G77 Features At A Glance

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate,

Durability: Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera + 8MP ultra-wide rear camera, 32MP front selfie camera

Battery: 7,000 mAh battery

Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Colours: Pink, Blue, Grey

Software: Android 16

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Moto G77 Power Price:

While Motorola has not officially revealed the price of the model, reports indicated that it could be under Rs 30,000. As per Gadgets360, the brand earlier this year launched the Moto G77 in global markets with a price tag of GBP 250 (roughly Rs 31,700). It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and carries a 5,200mAh battery.

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