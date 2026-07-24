Microsoft, Nvidia, Other US Tech Giants Champion Open Weight AI Models In Joint Letter To US Govt

A group of leading US technology companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta and IBM, has urged the US government to support open weight artificial intelligence models, saying they are essential to preserving America's leadership in the global AI race.

The appeal came through a joint open letter shared by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and Nvidia Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on X. The signatories argued that the US faces a defining choice on the future of AI development, whether to embrace open-weight models alongside proprietary systems or rely primarily on closed AI models.

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In his post on X, Huang said, "For my first post, I'm sharing a letter Nvidia signed on why open models matter. AI will transform every industry, power every company, and be built by every country."

Nadella, sharing the same letter, wrote that "Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion, and enable sovereignty. The world needs both frontier closed models and frontier open models."



The joint letter describes open-weight models as an essential part of a healthy AI ecosystem, arguing they strengthen American competitiveness, expand economic opportunity and support national security when developed responsibly.

"Relying only on closed AI models is not inherently safer," the companies said in the letter, pushing back against the view that restricting access to advanced AI systems automatically improves security.

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The companies said open-weight models are an important pillar of US technological leadership and urged policymakers to adopt a balanced regulatory approach that supports both open and closed frontier AI systems.

Besides Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta and IBM, the letter was also signed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and several other technology companies.

The appeal comes as governments around the world debate how best to regulate increasingly powerful AI systems while balancing innovation, national security and public safety.

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