Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Building AI Clone To Handle His Tasks, Talk To Employees: Report

Meta is reportedly developing an AI clone of CEO Mark Zuckerberg to interact directly with employees and provide feedback. According to the Financial Times, this digital twin is being trained on Zuckerberg's voice, image, and public statements to help staff feel more "connected" to the founder.

Zuckerberg is deeply involved in the process, reportedly dedicating five to 10 hours weekly to coding and technical reviews for Meta's AI initiatives.

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If this internal experiment proves successful, Meta plans to expand the technology to the broader creator economy, allowing influencers to build AI avatars that can manage follower engagement on Instagram.

While Meta already offers custom AI chatbots, it recently restricted teenage users from the feature due to safety concerns.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Zuckerberg is also building a private AI agent specifically designed to assist him with personal task management.

Meta showed a live demo in 2024 of what an AI persona of a creator might look like. It also began allowing creators to make AI avatars of themselves to interact with followers' comments on Instagram.

By merging his "founder" persona with generative tech, Meta aims to scale leadership presence and creator reach, though the shift from human to AI-driven interaction remains a significant cultural and technical gamble.

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