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Zuckerberg Apologises For Child Abuse Ads; Meta Admits Money Paid To Boost Certain Content

Meta also admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting 'certain types of content', according to NDTV.

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Zuckerberg Apologises For Child Abuse Ads; Meta Admits Money Paid To Boost Certain Content
Meta also admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting 'certain types of content'.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO (chief executive officer) of Meta, on Wednesday, conveyed his apologies for the proliferation of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) and deepfake content as well as the errors made by the company in operating its platforms, according to NDTV Profit.

MEITY officials informed Meta  that they are not covered under the 'Intermediary' definition. The Centre told the Instagram parent company that it did not qualify for this definition as is social media platforms select who receives the content. The officials informed Meta that safe harbour under the IT Act was not applicable to them.

Meta also admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting 'certain types of content', as per NDTV Profit reports.

(This is a developing story.)

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Zuckerberg Apologises For Child Abuse Ads; Meta Admits Money Paid To Boost Certain Content

Zuckerberg Apologises For Child Abuse Ads; Meta Admits Money Paid To Boost Certain Content

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