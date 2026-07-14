LTTS Teams Up With Anthropic To Drive 'Engineering Intelligence' Using Claude AI

IT company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has partnered with Anthropic to integrate Claude models across its engineering processes and AI-powered platforms, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The tie-up comes as Anthropic rolls out rupee-denominated pricing for the Claude AI assistant, a move aimed at simplifying payments for its customers in India.

LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said the company's approach to "engineering intelligence" is centred on redesigning engineering work rather than merely automating existing tasks. He described the Anthropic partnership as a significant step in that direction, allowing the firm to embed Claude into engineering workflows to accelerate innovation for its global client base.

According to the company, the integration is intended to help teams make faster decisions, streamline workflows, and continuously improve how products, manufacturing plants and industrial systems are designed, built and maintained, rather than simply automating individual tasks in isolation.

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LTTS said that by combining Claude's capabilities across the engineering lifecycle with its own engineering expertise and domain knowledge, its Engineering Intelligence discipline will be positioned to deliver greater value for clients.

The company added that the collaboration is expected to help its enterprise clients rethink how products and software are built, while enabling faster innovation and improved outcomes at scale. The partnership adds to a growing list of engineering and IT services firms in India integrating AI models into core workflows, as Anthropic continues to expand its footprint and pricing accessibility in the Indian market.

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