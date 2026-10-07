iPhone Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Vs Vivo X Fold 6: Price, Camera, Performance And Features Comparison

The foldable smartphone market is heating up in India, with Apple, Samsung and Vivo offering three distinctly different approaches to the premium segment. Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and vivo X Fold6.

Price, Design

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB, making it the most expensive of the three. It features a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. Apple has used a titanium frame and IP68 protection, while its foldable design focuses on a relatively thin profile. Apple+1

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 is considerably cheaper, starting at Rs 1,74,999 for 256GB in India. It weighs just 201 grams and introduces a wider 4:3 inner display and a 10:16 cover screen. Samsung es

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Vivo takes a more traditional approach with the X Fold6. Priced at Rs 2,19,999, it comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display and 6.51-inch cover screen both support 120Hz refresh rates. Vivo Official Store+1

Camera

Apple's iPhone Duo features a 48MP dual-camera system, combining wide and ultra-wide cameras. Apple is also highlighting its computational photography and video capabilities as key strengths. Apple

Samsung offers dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold8, aimed at delivering consistent image quality across different focal lengths. Samsung es

On paper, Vivo has the most ambitious camera hardware. The X Fold6 combines a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP 3x periscope telephoto, with ZEISS optics and up to 100x zoom.

Performance, Features

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, paired with iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence features. Samsung usesa Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and focuses heavily on Galaxy AI and multitasking. Gadgets 360+1

Vivo's X Fold6 packs the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 12GB RAM, a 6,900mAh battery and 80W charging. Its OriginOS 7 software supports advanced multitasking, including Origin Workbench and multi-app workflows.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold8 offers the best price-to-portability balance, the Vivo X Fold6 stands out for cameras, battery and charging, while the iPhone Duo is aimed at buyers who prioritise Apple's ecosystem, premium design and A20 Pro performance.

ALSO READ: Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch On Tuesday: 360-Degree Camera, AI Companion, And Other Key Specs

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.