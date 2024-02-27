Increasing Depth Of Cyberattacks Propels Need For Managed Service Providers: SonicWall Report

Organisations are increasingly turning to managed service providers as 2023 proved to be a year of volatile, adaptive and creative digital threats, according to the 2024 SonicWall Annual Cyber Threat Report.

Threat actors continued to be relentless in cyberattacks, leaving organisations looking for an added layer of defense, with MSPs being relied upon to alleviate pressure on IT departments.

Overall intrusion numbers climbed, totalling almost 1 billion more attempts, compared to the year before. Global cryptojacking volume rose 659% and encrypted threat jumped 117%, as threat actors opted for less risky means of malicious activities.

Managed services have emerged as a solution that provide organisations with an additional human-layer of defence, addressing alert fatigue and freeing up resources and time for core business functions.

“It has become clear that conventional network security isn’t enough. Security professionals need assistance to cope with the overwhelming volume of cyberattacks and protect from the endpoint to the cloud. Especially as the cloud becomes an indispensable reality for businesses, the role of MSPs is shifting from technical maintenance to raising the bar on their customers’ security posture,” said SonicWall President and Chief Executive Officer Bob VanKirk.