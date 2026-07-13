HCLTech's AI Pitch Goes Deeper Than Chatbots As It Targets Enterprise AI Infrastructure

HCLTech's June-quarter earnings may have been largely in line with Street expectations, but the biggest message from the company's management had little to do with quarterly numbers. Instead, Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar used the earnings call to lay out a far broader AI ambition, one that stretches well beyond building generative AI applications into owning key parts of the enterprise AI infrastructure stack.

The company's AI narrative has clearly evolved over the past year. Earlier, HCLTech largely positioned itself as an AI services provider, helping enterprises deploy GenAI solutions. Now, management is increasingly talking about AI factories, sovereign AI, AI gateways, AI data centres, GPU infrastructure, AI silicon and Physical AI, signalling an ambition to participate across the full AI value chain rather than remain an implementation partner.

That strategy is already beginning to translate into measurable revenue. Advanced AI revenue rose 62.1% year-on-year to $172 million in the June quarter, underscoring that AI is becoming a standalone business line rather than a future promise.

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"We began FY27 with a focus to grow our advanced AI-led offerings, increase our relevance with clients and capitalize on the full range of AI-related market opportunities in our pursuit of becoming the world's best AI solutions provider," Vijayakumar said.

The strategy rests on the belief that enterprise AI spending is shifting from experimentation to infrastructure. HCLTech highlighted growing demand for AI Factory deployments, including a strategic collaboration with Red Hat and an expanded AI Factory programme worth more than $180 million for AI data centre build-out. It also pointed to projects involving next-generation GPU infrastructure, autonomous robotics, AI silicon engineering and sovereign AI architectures designed to keep enterprise data within customer-controlled environments.

Perhaps the clearest indication of this shift is HCLTech's decision to enter the AI data centre business. The company plans to invest up to Rs 3,500 crore initially while building capabilities that combine AI-ready data centres, cloud operations, software and managed services into what it describes as a full-stack offering. Management argued that the opportunity lies not in renting compute capacity, but in controlling the infrastructure, models and services enterprises will increasingly require.

Executives also suggested that enterprise AI architecture is moving towards smaller, specialised language models deployed within secure environments rather than relying entirely on public frontier models. That trend, according to HCLTech, creates opportunities around AI gateways, policy enforcement, model training and managed infrastructure, all areas where it wants to expand its presence.

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Vijayakumar said the company intends to innovate faster than the market, to stay ahead of the deflationary curve rather than be defined by it, arguing that AI will reshape traditional IT services but also create entirely new revenue pools.

For investors, the takeaway from the earnings call was clear: HCLTech is positioning itself not just as a GenAI integrator, but as a company aiming to own a larger share of the enterprise AI stack, from infrastructure and sovereign AI to software, silicon and managed AI services.

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