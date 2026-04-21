Good News For Gamers: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Price Slashed — Check Details

Xbox Chief Executive Officer Asha Sharma has announced significant changes in the updated subscription services, with the gaming company significantly cutting the price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This comes after dissatisfaction expressed by subscribers over the increase in rates.

For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the price has been reduced from $29.99 to $22.99, a reduction of $7 per month. Similarly, PC Game Pass has been lowered from $16.49 to $13.99 per month.

Additionally, the company also revealed that the pricing may vary from region to region.

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Stating that there is no single model that sits right with every gamer, especially from different geographies and preferences, Microsoft reveals "this change responds to a lot of feedback we've gotten so far."

However, the disappointing news is that the future Call of Duty games will no longer launch day one on Game Pass Ultimate. New CoD titles are expected to arrive approximately one year after their initial release. The official statement reveals, "Beginning this year, future Call of Duty titles won't join Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch. New Call of Duty games will be added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass during the following holiday season (about a year later), while existing Call of Duty titles already in the library will continue to be available," Xbox said in a release.

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However, as reported, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will still have access to lots of games on both Xbox consoles and PC, along with current Call of Duty titles, online multiplayer, and a broad selection of major day-one releases.

For existing subscribers, the updated reduced rates are expected to apply directly during the next subscription payment. New users can sign up at the reduced price through official handles.

The price reduction comes at a time when Microsoft prepares for big releases throughout 2026. It would be interesting to see if the price reduction will bring back lost subscribers.

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