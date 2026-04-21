Apple's Next CEO Faces Three Big Tests As John Ternus Prepares To Take Over

Apple's incoming chief executive John Ternus will take charge on Sept. 1 with a strong balance sheet, a global customer base and one of the world's most valuable brands. He will also inherit three major tests that could shape Apple's next phase of growth.

Apple said Ternus, the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, will succeed Tim Cook, who will become executive chairman. The change ends Cook's 15-year run as chief executive, during which Apple expanded into wearables, services and custom chips while lifting its market value to $4 trillion.

The leadership transition appears orderly. The bigger question for investors is what comes next.

AI Push

Technology rivals including Microsoft, Google and OpenAI have moved quickly to build AI tools into consumer and enterprise products. Apple has taken a slower approach focused on privacy, software integration and on-device computing.

Ternus will face pressure to show Apple can turn AI into products that drive upgrades, deepen user engagement and create new revenue streams. A stronger version of Siri and wider AI features across devices are likely to remain in focus.

Beyond iPhone

The iPhone remains Apple's core business and a key source of profit. But global smartphone demand can be uneven, and longer replacement cycles can weigh on sales growth.

That leaves investors watching whether newer businesses can play a larger role. Services, wearables, health features, mixed reality and future hardware categories may all be expected to contribute more in the years ahead.

China and Supply Chain

China remains a major market for Apple and a central manufacturing base. At the same time, trade tensions, local competition and regulatory risks can create uncertainty.

Apple has been widening production in India and other markets. Ternus will need to manage that shift without disrupting launches, raising costs or hurting margins.

Post-Cook Era

Cook leaves behind a company with deep cash reserves, a large installed base and a broad product ecosystem. For Ternus, the challenge will be proving Apple can keep growing after one of the most successful periods in its history.

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