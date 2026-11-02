Bigger Range, Smaller Battery? Scientists Develops Technology That Could Transform EV Batteries

Researchers in South Korea have developed a new battery design that could help electric vehicles (EVs) travel longer distances on a single charge while reducing battery size and weight. The technology, developed by a team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), removes the need for conventional anode materials such as graphite, which could make batteries more compact and energy-efficient.

However, anode-free batteries have faced a major challenge: lithium tends to build up unevenly inside them, forming tree-like structures known as dendrites. These can damage the battery, affect its performance and shorten its lifespan, making commercial use difficult.

The research team was led by Professors Jinwoo Lee and Hee-Tae Jung from KAIST's Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, along with researchers from Kyungpook National University and the National NanoFab Center.

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Semiconductor Technology Offers a Solution

The researchers adapted very precise semiconductor manufacturing techniques to modify the copper foil used as the surface for lithium deposition in anode-free batteries.

Using a process called Secondary Sputtering Lithography (SSL), the team created microscopic, tube-shaped structures on the copper surface. Measuring approximately 300 nanometres in diameter and 150 nanometres in height, these structures increased the surface area for lithium deposition to around four times that of conventional flat copper foil.

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The modified surface helps distribute lithium more uniformly, reducing the formation of dendrites and improving battery stability.

MXene Coating Improves Battery Stability

To further enhance performance, the researchers applied an approximately 10-nanometre-thick coating of MXene, a two-dimensional material, to the modified copper foil.

The coating acts as a primer, encouraging the formation of a stable protective layer rich in lithium fluoride (LiF) during battery operation. This layer limits unwanted chemical reactions between lithium and the electrolyte while suppressing dendrite growth.

Together, the microscopic structures and protective coating help to reduce the degradation problems that have restricted the lifespan and commercial potential of anode-free batteries.

Breakthrough Could Benefit Electric Vehicles

Professor Jinwoo Lee said the research demonstrated how semiconductor manufacturing techniques could create uniform lithium deposition sites and stable protective layers without changing the bulk electrolyte formulation or adding excess lithium.

The findings could pave the way for high-energy-density anode-free batteries for commercial use, offering the potential for lighter, more compact and longer-lasting energy storage equipment for electric vehicles.

The development could mark an important step towards overcoming the technical limitations of anode-free batteries and advancing next-generation EV battery technology.

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