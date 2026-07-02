Google Loses EU Top Court Fight Over "4.1 Billion Android Fine

Google lost its long-running fight against a €4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) European Union antitrust fine after the bloc's top judges said regulators were right to punish the US giant for abusing Android's market power.

The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Google's earlier defeat against a European Commission penalty should stand. The decision is legally binding and marks a significant win for the Brussels-based regulator, which has been fighting Google through the EU's courts since the fine was first leveled in 2018.

“The appeal brought by Google and its parent company Alphabet against the judgment of the General Court is dismissed, thereby confirming the penalty imposed for Google Search's abuse of a dominant position in the context of the Android operating system,” the court said in a statement on the judgment.

The decision is a constraint on the Android business model — which has provided free software in exchange for conditions imposed on mobile phone manufacturers. Such contracts provoked the ire of the commission in 2018, when the watchdog accused Alphabet Inc.'s Google of three separate types of illegal behavior that helped cement the dominance of its search engine, accompanying the order with the then-record fine. The decision also paves the way for a wave of potential lawsuits from victims of Google's behavior.

Google said the ruling “fails to recognise our significant investment to ensure Android remains open, interoperable and free. In any event, we adapted our agreements to comply with the initial decision back in 2018 and we remain focused on continued innovation and openness for our users, partners and developers.”

FairSearch, a group of complainants that brought the case to the commission in 2013, called the ruling “an important victory in Europe's highest court against Google's anti-competitive conduct in mobile markets.”

Play Store

In its decision to fine Google, the commission said it was illegally forcing handset makers to pre-install the Google Search app and the Chrome browser as a condition for licensing its Play Store — the marketplace for Android apps.

Secondly, the EU said Google made payments to some large manufacturers and operators on condition that they exclusively pre-installed the Google Search app.

Lastly, the EU said the Mountain View, California-based company prevented manufacturers wishing to pre-install apps from running alternative versions of Android not approved by Google.

In a September 2022 ruling at the EU's lower General Court, judges upheld the vast majority of the commission's arguments, but cut the fine from €4.3 billion after finding that regulators hadn't provided enough evidence for specific abuses.

The Android case was one of four against Google that formed the centerpiece of erstwhile EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager's efforts to crack down on the growing power of big tech companies.

Since being replaced by Spanish official Teresa Ribera in 2024, the company has continued to garner EU antitrust scrutiny. Under the bloc's powerful Digital Markets Act, Google was earlier this year told to lift technical barriers to rival AI search assistants on Android and give key data to other search engine providers.

Separately, the company faces upcoming penalties under the DMA over allegations it unfairly favors in-house services across its sprawling search empire and for preventing app developers from steering consumers to offers outside of its Play Store, and is also being probed over concerns it unfairly demotes certain news results.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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