Thane Yeoor Hills's Halloween Party Turns Into Police Raid; 70 Youngsters, Alcohol, Banned E-Cigarettes Found

Vartak Nagar police raided a Halloween party at a bungalow in Yeoor on October 31, seizing liquor and other materials as authorities investigated allegations involving banned e-cigarettes, the possible presence of minors and payments to forest department personnel.

More than 70 young men and women reportedly attended the gathering at Suresh Gada's bungalow in the Lion Park area on Ashram Road. Organisers allegedly charged an entry fee of Rs 1,500 per person.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the surprise operation late at night and found a large group at the premises. Several bottles of alcohol and other items were seized, according to the information available.

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Police said the gathering involved alcohol consumption and the use of banned e-cigarettes. Investigators are examining the seized materials and the circumstances in which the event was organised.

Authorities also suspect that some attendees were minors. Medical examinations of those present were being conducted as part of the inquiry. The presence of minors and the allegations concerning consumption remain under investigation.

The process of registering a case against the bungalow owner and the organisers was underway, sources said. Details of the offences being considered were not available in the supplied information.

A separate allegation concerns a payment of Rs 6,000 allegedly made by an organiser to forest department personnel at the Yeoor entrance to facilitate vehicle access in violation of rules. The allegation has not been established, and the police and forest department are investigating the matter.

Yeoor In Storm Again

The raid has renewed attention on late-night gatherings in Yeoor's forest and residential areas, where parties, loud DJ music and hookah parlours have previously generated controversy. The latest incident has brought concerns about public peace, environmental protection and security back into focus.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said further investigation was underway. The inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the gathering, including whether minors attended, whether banned e-cigarettes were used and whether forest personnel accepted money to allow vehicles through the entrance.

The information provided did not include responses from Gada, the party organisers or the forest department personnel facing the bribery allegation.

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