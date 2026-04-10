Apple iPhone Ultra's Battery Reportedly One Of The Biggest In Foldables

Apple's inaugural foldable iPhone is expected to be unveiled this fall, and the rumour mill around it is churning non-stop. In fresh online leaks, the foldable iPhone — which might get the iPhone Ultra nomenclature — the display and battery capacity of the device have been speculated by a notable YouTuber. This adds to earlier leaks and tips hinting at the processor, camera details, and make of the iPhone Ultra.

According to the video by Front Page Tech, the iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a minimal display crease of just around 0.15 mm, along with a redesigned hinge. A smooth folding experience is reportedly made possible by Samsung's advanced display technology combined with a liquid metal hinge that includes 3D-printed components. The rear camera setup on the foldable iPhone is said to resemble the layout used on Google Pixel phones.

The foldable iPhone is claimed to house a large 5,800mAh battery — one of the biggest seen in any foldable so far. The video suggests this was achieved by using a more compact display driver, which frees up internal space.

iPhone Ultra: Other Expected Specs

The display setup is expected to include a 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover screen on the outside. Powering the device could be Apple's next-generation 2nm A20 Pro chipset paired with the company's own C2 modem.

For photography, the iPhone Ultra could come with dual 48MP rear cameras — one primary and one ultra-wide — along with dual front-facing cameras. Apple is reportedly testing an under-display camera for the inner display, which would create a cleaner viewing experience by eliminating cutouts.

One of the other possible changes is the removal of Face ID in favour of Touch ID integrated into the side power button.

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