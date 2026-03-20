Apple iPhone Fold To Launch This December: Analyst

Apple's first foldable iPhone, often called the iPhone Fold, is widely expected to debut in 2026, marking the company's entry into foldable smartphones. Recent rumours suggest varying launch timelines for availability. The latest comes from Barclays analyst Tim Long (through MacRumors), who predicts that the iPhone Fold could launch in December 2026 — several months after the standard Fall launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

Although unconfirmed officially, this approach does align with Apple's past launches, where novel models arrived later than the main lineup: iPhone X (which began shipping in November 2017 after being unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 series in September), iPhone XR (October 2018), and iPhone 14 Plus (October 2022).

However, other insiders indicate the iPhone Fold could still show up in the Fall release. Leaker Sonny Dickson recently stated that the iPhone Fold would launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, followed by iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 in March 2027. Apple could even showcase it at the September event and make available later.

The good news is recent reports all point to a 2026 launch for Apple's debut foldable. The iPhone Fold reportedly passed a key production milestone last week, enabling iPad-like app multitasking on its foldable display. CAD files that surfaced this month indicate the design is finalised. It is expected to be Apple's priciest iPhone yet.

Long also anticipates an iPhone 18 Plus or iPhone Air 2 joining the base models in March 2027.

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