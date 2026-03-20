Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Is Causing Eye Discomfort For Many — Here's Why, And How You Can Mitigate It

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra made news for taking display tech and user privacy up a notch by debuting the Privacy Display feature. Now, the Ultra is in the eye of a storm for the same privacy screen (among other reasons) — one in which users are reporting eye strain, fatigue, headaches, and nausea after use. Social media, Reddit, and other platforms are full of such complaints, and many are blaming the S26 Ultra's display hardware.

Why Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Is Causing Eye Discomfort

Apart from the typical prolonged screen exposure, the problem with the Galaxy S26 Ultra is hardware related. While competing flagships are moving towards 2,000Hz+ PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming, the S26 Ultra caps at a mere 480Hz. PWM dims the OLED screen at low brightness by flickering pixels. However, in the Ultra, the low PWM rate can trigger discomfort, especially for PWM-sensitive people in dim environments.

Another feature being blamed is the newly introduced Privacy Display. The Privacy Display limits viewing from certain angles by altering pixel behaviour. However, users report that it can make text appear fuzzy, create shimmery effects, or cause uneven luminance and contrast during motion — leading to added fatigue.

How To Mitigate Eye Strain On Your Galaxy S26 Ultra

To mitigate the display problems arising in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, you could try a few steps:

Check Privacy Display: Go to Settings > Display > Privacy Display, turn off Maximum privacy protection or the feature entirely and test for 1-2 days. Turning it off sometimes could help limit uneven luminance.

Use Extra Dim: In Settings > Accessibility, enable Extra dim (and add a shortcut) to achieve lower perceived brightness without getting the deepest PWM zones.

Enable Eye Comfort Shield: In Settings > Display > Eye comfort shield, use Adaptive mode for automatic warming or Custom to choose warmer tones earlier in the evening and adjust the warmth slider.

Reduce Animations: In Settings > Accessibility > Vision enhancements > turn on Reduce animations, Reduce transparency, and blur to minimise animated UI effects that can strain the eye.

Also read: A Tale Of Two Emotions — AI Chatbots Encouraging Self-Harm, While Reciprocating Romance: Study

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.