Apple iPhone Fold Compared With Huawei Pura X Max In New Video

Apple's long-awaited foldable, referred to as the iPhone Fold and more recently the iPhone Ultra, is making buzz in the smartphone world even before its launch. There have been a slew of recent reports and leaks about the device, including a schematic that has hinted at its possible dimensions. Now, a video widely circulated on social media appears to compare the iPhone Fold with Huawei's recently unveiled Pura X Max, with Apple fans claiming the Chinese major may have taken inspiration from the yet-announced foldable.

iPhone Fold Compared With Huawei Pura X Max In Video

In the comparison video, also reported by GSMArena, a tipster has placed the purported iPhone Fold side by side with Huawei's Pura X Max. The two phones share a remarkably similar form factor. The shape and proportions are very close, which means the Pura X Max will be a direct rival to Apple's upcoming foldable.

Some differences in design are notable, nonetheless. The camera islands, even though horizontally pill shaped in both the iPhone Fold and Pura X Max, are different in size. The one on the iPhone Fold spans almost the entire width of the back, while the Pura X Max's is slightly compact and centred.

The Pura X Max has a triple camera array, while the Fold has two lenses placed on the left of the island, with the flash on the far right. While the iPhone Fold's rear appears cleaner, the Pura X Max has horizontal and vertical lines on the back panel.

When placed on top of the other, the dimensions line up almost perfectly. According to recent leaks, the iPhone Fold is expected to measure roughly 120.59 x 167.59 x 4.7 mm in its unfolded state, while the Pura X Max measures 120 x 166.5 x 5.2 mm. Even when folded, the iPhone Fold is tipped to be just 9.23 mm thick, putting it extremely close to Huawei's foldable.

Also read: 'Extend, Enhance, Reframe' — Major Apple Intelligence Photo Editing Capabilities Coming With iOS 27

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