'Extend, Enhance, Reframe' — Major Apple Intelligence Photo Editing Capabilities Coming With iOS 27

Apple is preparing a significant upgrade to photo editing in its upcoming software updates, with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 set to bring new AI capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, according to a report by Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman. The built-in Photos app will receive a revamped editing interface that includes a dedicated “Apple Intelligence Tools” section. This will house three features — Extend, Enhance, and Reframe — designed to let users edit their images in just a few seconds using on-device processing.

Apple Intelligence Photo Editing Capabilities In iOS 27

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8. The software update is said to bring long-delayed AI revamps to Siri, along with various bug fixes. The Bloomberg report now claims that iOS 27 will additionally bring new tools to help users edit photos.

With Extend, users will be able to generate extra content beyond the original frame of a photo. For instance, if you've captured a tight shot of a landmark, the tool could intelligently fill in the surrounding landscape or scenery. You'll have to drag the edges of the image with your fingers to decide how much to expand it.

Enhance will act as a smart photo booster, improving overall image quality while refining elements like lighting, colours, and clarity. Reframe will allow users to shift the perspective on spatial photos, giving them greater control over the viewing angle even after the picture has been taken.

However, development of these new tools has reportedly faced some hurdles. According to Gurman, internal testing has shown that Extend and Reframe “don't perform reliably,” raising the possibility that Apple might delay or simplify these features if the underlying models don't improve.

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