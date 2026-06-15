Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Live Images Show Dark Cherry, Light Blue Colours — Is Black Back?

It's raining iPhone 18 Pro leaks — with a splash of colour to them. While Apple's flagship iPhone 18 Pro series is still months from its official unveiling, the leak cycle has kicked into high gear, with the most buzz around the colour options for the lineup. A fresh wave of alleged images for this year's Pro line has surfaced online, offering a closer look at the shades Apple may be planning. While one hue in particular is generating significant buzz, another might make a comeback.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Live Images Show Three Colour Options

Tipster Jon Rettinger recently shared purported images on X of the iPhone 18 Pro devices in three finishes: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Black. The images mark one of the cleanest early looks at what Apple's premium flagships could look like heading into the fall launch.

Dark Cherry

Photo Credit: Jon Rettinger

Black

Photo Credit: Jon Rettinger

Blue

Photo Credit: Jon Rettinger

Dark Cherry, if real, looks set to be the centrepiece shade of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup this year. It has surfaced in earlier leaks as well, generating significant excitement in tech circles.

Rettinger was clear in noting that the leaked images were not AI-generated or digitally altered, which adds a degree of weight to what he shared. However, as with all pre-launch leaks, nothing is confirmed until Apple makes the grand reveal in September.

Is Black Back For iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Perhaps the most notable detail is the potential return of Black. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were the first Pro models to launch without a Black variant, and earlier rumours suggested Apple might follow the same path with the iPhone 18 Pro series, possibly offering a dark grey alternative instead. Rettinger's leak contradicts that narrative, suggesting “Apple is bringing back the color black with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro line this fall.”

Earlier leaks of aluminium body frames also pointed towards Dark Cherry, Cloud Blue, and Black as potential colour options for the upcoming Pro models, lending additional credibility to the latest images.

This would fit a broader pattern in Apple's recent colour strategy. Rather than painting the Pros with classic but neutral hues, the company has off late leaned towards generation-specific palettes that feel distinct.

The iPhone 17 Pro launched in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver — a mix of the bold, the balanced, and the classic. If Dark Cherry and Light Blue are confirmed for the iPhone 18 Pro, they collectively push the palette towards the more vibrant end of the spectrum. This would make a strong case for balancing the cherry red and blue with a more traditional black hue.

A Silver finish has been speculated as well, but it has yet to appear consistently in any leaked images. That hints towards Apple again limiting the Pro lineup to three colours rather than expanding to four — as it did for the iPhone 17 Pro line.

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