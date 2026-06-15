11,000mAh Battery Powerhouse Honor X80 Pro Max Is Launching On June 22

Honor is preparing to launch the Honor X80 Pro Max in China soon. The company confirmed that the X80 Pro Max will be unveiled on June 22 at 7 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. IST). Honor has also revealed the headline feature of the X80 Pro Max — a massive 11,000mAh battery. The battery surpasses even the one housed inside the Honor Power 2, which was launched in January with a 10,080mAh cell — at the time the largest ever fitted in an Honor smartphone.

Honor X80 Pro Max Battery, Charging, Design, Camera Confirmed

Apart from having a mammoth 11,000mAh battery under its hood, the X80 Pro Max will support 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. This is also a step up from the 80W charging on the Honor Power 2.

In its promos, Honor has also disclosed the design of the X80 Pro Max, showing the camera module and confirming its colour options as well. The phone will be available in four colours: Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange.

Design-wise, the X80 Pro Max features a flat rear panel with a circular camera array housing a single 50MP Matrix AI Vision camera and an LED flash. The Honor branding sits centred at the bottom of the back panel. The front uses a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the power button and volume controls are positioned on the right side.

Honor X80 Pro Max: Other Expected Specs And Features

Earlier, leaked specs suggest the Honor X80 Pro Max will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display at 1,280 x 2,788 pixels and run on Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. Honor is also expected to unveil a standard X80 model alongside the X80 Pro Max. Pre-orders are already open on the Honor online store in China.

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