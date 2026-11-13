WWE SmackDown Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch John Cena's Return In India?

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena is set to return to Friday Night SmackDown on November 13, with the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament expected to be one of the main talking points of the show.

The episode will take place at the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the WWE legend is expected to approach more Superstars about joining the tournament.

Cena has already appeared on Monday Night Raw and NXT to invite wrestlers to the competition. His invitees so far include Cody Rhodes, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Kelani Jordan and Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga. His appearance on SmackDown will give him another opportunity to bring the brand's Superstars into the tournament.

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Some of the names who could receive invitations includes United States Champion Trick Williams, Johnny Gargano and Kit Wilson.

On the women's side, Tatum Paxley, Giulia and Kiana James are among the possible candidates. However, WWE has not confirmed any additional participants for Friday's episode.

The show will also feature new WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who is scheduled to appear following her dramatic cash-in at Crown Jewel, earlier this month.

Stratton first won the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Title before using her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Chelsea Green and capture the WWE Women's Championship. She is now expected to address her title victory on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown November 13: Other Superstars To Watch

Apart from Cena and Stratton, the November 13 episode is also expected to feature fallout from Crown Jewel, with several prominent Superstars potentially addressing the events of the premium live event.

Here are some of the names to watch:

Sami Zayn: The Undisputed WWE Champion could speak about his victory over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Chelsea Green: Green is expected to address losing the WWE Women's Championship following Stratton's Money in the Bank cash-in.

Cody Rhodes: Rhodes could discuss the events of Crown Jewel and Team USA's involvement in the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames.

However, these are expected segments and not confirmed matches. WWE has not announced any bouts for the November 13 episode of SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown November 13: Date, Venue And Start Time

The November 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The show will begin at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) in the United States on Friday, November 13. Due to the time difference, viewers in the UK and India will be able to watch the broadcast on Saturday, November 14.

WWE SmackDown November 13: Live Streaming Details

WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live on USA Network in the United States. Viewers outside the US can watch the show on Netflix.

WWE SmackDown November 13: Start Time And Live Streaming Platforms

Region Start Time Platform US (Eastern) 8 pm, November 13 USA Network US (Central) 7 pm, November 13 USA Network US (Pacific) 5 pm, November 13 USA Network UK 1 am, November 14 Netflix India 6:30 am, November 14 Netflix

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Wrestling fans in India can catch the episode early on Saturday morning, while viewers in the UK will have to tune in shortly after midnight.

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