WWE Money in the Bank Live Streaming: Match Card, When, Where To Watch MITB 2026 Online In India?

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is set to take place on October 10, with some of the biggest names in WWE competing in New Orleans for one of the company's most anticipated premium live events.

The Money in the Bank ladder matches will be among the biggest attractions of the night. Six men and six women have qualified for their respective matches, with the winners earning contracts that guarantee them a championship opportunity at any time of their choosing within the following year.

Roman Reigns will also put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight, while Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match.

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WWE MITB 2026: Venue

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 will take place at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana.

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Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs Je'Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Penta vs CM Punk vs Kevin Owens

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne vs Roxanne Perez vs Lash Legend vs Tiffany Stratton

Singles Match: Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight

Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank. The rivalry intensified after Knight confronted Reigns following the champion's successful title defence against Penta and hit him with a BFT. WWE subsequently made the championship match official.

Women's World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match. Vaquer reclaimed the title from Morgan in September, with Lynch serving as the special guest referee. The situation eventually led to both Lynch and Morgan earning a shot at Vaquer's championship.

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The men's ladder match will feature Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta, CM Punk and Kevin Owens. Breakker, Evans, Williams, Penta, Punk and Owens all booked their places through a series of qualifying Triple Threat matches. The winner will earn a World Championship opportunity that can be cashed in at a time of their choosing during the following year.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The women's contest will feature Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany Stratton became the final entrant after defeating Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley on the October 2 episode of SmackDown.

WWE Backlash 2026: Date, Time

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is scheduled to start at 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The premium live event will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the action live on the Netflix app and website.

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