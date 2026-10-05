WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer, Myles Borne Together Again: What We Know About Split Rumours

Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne have once again been spotted training together, putting the spotlight back on their relationship amid ongoing breakup speculation surrounding the WWE stars.

Vaquer and Borne were seen working out at the dojo alongside several other WWE superstars, including Iyo SKY and Akira Tozawa. Their latest appearance together has caught attention as fans continue to speculate about the status of their relationship.

The breakup rumours began circulating online after fans noticed changes in their social media activity, including the pair no longer following each other and previously shared pictures being removed from their accounts. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Vaquer or Borne that they have ended their relationship.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen Wins Rain-Hit Bahrain GP; Hamilton Recovers From P18 To Finish Third

Stephanie Vaquer's WWE Title Run

Vaquer is the current Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW. She won the title from Liv Morgan at a WWE Live Event in her native country of Chile in September. WWE officially confirmed the title change after the event in Santiago.

Her next opponent will be decided in a No. 1 Contenders Match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. WWE announced the match on the September 28 episode of RAW after both women made their case for a title opportunity.

Myles Borne Previously Spoke About Vaquer

Borne has previously opened up about his relationship with Vaquer, including how nervous he was when he first tried to approach her.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Borne said he was "so nervous and scared" to talk to Vaquer when they first met. He also described himself as someone who was not particularly outgoing and explained that speaking to a "pretty girl" was not his strong suit.

Borne also spoke about Vaquer's English and praised the effort she has put into learning the language. He said he initially worried that her English might not be strong, while his own speech impediment could make communication difficult.

However, those concerns quickly disappeared. "Her English is already better than mine," Borne said during the interview.

ALSO READ: Jorge Jesus Loses Cool Over Cristiano Ronaldo Question, But Leaves Door Open For Return

Borne said Vaquer's English was already better than his and praised her for working hard to improve it. Borne currently competes in NXT, while Vaquer remains one of the leading stars on RAW. For now, their latest training appearance has added another twist to the ongoing speculation surrounding the pair, but neither wrestler has publicly confirmed that they have split.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.