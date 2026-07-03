West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Check 2nd Test Date, Time And How To Watch

West Indies will be brimming with confidence when they head into the second and final Test against Sri Lanka. The hosts crushed Sri Lanka by an innings-and-217-run victory in Antigua. Currently, they lead the Sobers-Tissera Trophy series 1-0.

The hosts dominated every department in the series opener. They declared at 626/9 before bowling Sri Lanka out twice. The win was also historic for veteran pacer Kemar Roach, who became only the fifth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone of 300 Test wickets.

West Indies captain Roston Chase and Amir Jangoo's 401-run sixth-wicket partnership rewrote the record books. Chase's 194 and Jangoo's maiden double century powered the Caribbean side to an unassailable total, leaving Sri Lanka chasing the game from the outset.

Their stand is now the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket history.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, face an uphill battle and are expected to make significant changes to their playing XI.

The visitors have suffered a major blow with opener Pathum Nissanka ruled out after travelling to London for wrist surgery, while fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has also been sidelined due to injury.

With World Test Championship points at stake, Sri Lanka will need a much-improved batting display and greater support for captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to continue their dominance and complete a clean sweep at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, capping off an impressive home Test campaign.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Date And Time

The 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played from July 3 to 8. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Venue

The 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua & Barbuda.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Live Telecast

The WI vs SL Test series will not be telecast in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026 Squads

West Indies Squad -

Roston Chase, Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

Sri Lanka Squad -

Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara and Kasun Rajitha.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.