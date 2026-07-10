Djokovic vs Sinner Live Streaming: Time, How To Watch Wimbledon Semi-Final On TV, Online?

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semi-final is set to serve up one of the most anticipated matches of the tennis season as reigning champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on one of the greatest players in tennis history, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, on Friday, July 10.

While Sinner arrives in London looking to defend the title he won last year, Djokovic is chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon singles title, which would see him match Roger Federer's all-time men's record at the Championships.

Sinner has looked nearly untouchable throughout the tournament. The top seed has relied on a devastating serve, firing 97 aces while committing just 16 double faults across his opening five matches. He has won 85% of his first-serve points and has been broken only six times during the tournament.

After suffering an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this season, the Italian has rediscovered his best tennis on grass and appears firmly on course to defend his Wimbledon crown.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's journey to the last four has once again highlighted his remarkable resilience.

Despite battling a groin issue during the tournament, the Serbian has fought his way into a record-extending 55th Grand Slam semi-final. His quarter-final victory over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was the longest Wimbledon quarter-final in tournament history, lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes, further underlining the physical and mental endurance that has defined his career.

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Earlier this tournament, Djokovic overtook Roger Federer to become the all-time leader for men's singles match wins at Wimbledon with his 106th victory. He has since extended that tally to 107 by reaching the semi-finals and will now look to make it 108 when he takes on Sinner.

Djokovic vs Sinner Head-To-Head Record:

Djokovic and Sinner have faced each other 11 times on the ATP Tour, with the Italian holding a slender 6-5 advantage in their overall head-to-head record.

However, Djokovic won their only meeting of 2026, defeating Sinner in five sets in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final Match Details:

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semi-final between Djokovic and Sinner will be played on Friday, July 10, at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:40 PM IST, although the start time will depend on the conclusion of the first men's singles semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery, which is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Live Telecast: Where To Watch In India?

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semi-final between Djokovic and Sinner will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India?

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semi-final between Djokovic and Sinner will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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