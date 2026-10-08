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South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Head To Head Record And Squads

South Africa and Australia will face off in a three-Test series from October 9, with WTC points, live streaming, schedule and squads in focus.

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South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Head To Head Record And Squads

The battle for World Test Championship (WTC) points will intensify as South Africa and Australia face each other in a three-match Test series starting October 9. The series will see the reigning WTC champions take on the team they defeated in last year's final at Lord's.

The first Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, with the second and third Tests scheduled in Gqeberha and Cape Town respectively. The series will be part of South Africa's WTC title defence, while Australia will arrive with their own ambitions of strengthening their position in the ongoing 2025-27 WTC cycle.

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South Africa Vs Australia: WTC 2025-27 Points Table

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawPointsPCT
Australia108209680.00%
South Africa43103675.00%

Australia currently lead the WTC 2025-27 standings, while defending champions South Africa are second. The three-Test series could therefore have a significant impact on the race for the 2027 WTC final.

South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's. The two teams will now meet in Test cricket for the first time since that title clash. Both sides also have selection concerns ahead of the opening Test. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada remains under a fitness cloud, while Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out of the first Test with a hamstring injury.

Australia, meanwhile, are dealing with injuries to Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, with Sam Harper and Nic Maddinson added as cover.

South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Full Schedule

DateMatchFixtureVenueTime (IST)
October 9, 20261st TestSouth Africa vs AustraliaKingsmead, Durban1:00 PM
October 18, 20262nd TestSouth Africa vs AustraliaSt George's Park, Gqeberha1:30 PM
October 27, 20263rd TestSouth Africa vs AustraliaNewlands, Cape Town1:30 PM

South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Head To Head Record 

Australia leads the historical Test head-to-head record against South Africa, having won 54 of the 102 matches played between the two sides

  • Matches Played: 102
  • Australia Won: 54
  • South Africa Won: 27
  • Drawn: 21

Also Read: India vs West Indies T20I Series: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Head To Head Record And Squads

South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The South Africa vs Australia Test series will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV Network in India, while live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (Injured), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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