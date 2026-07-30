Shubman Gill Seeks Specialist Help To Manage Chronic Neck Pain Before Sri Lanka Tour

India's preparations for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka have been clouded by fitness concerns, with captain Shubman Gill, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and top-order batter Sai Sudharsan all managing different injuries ahead of the crucial World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 fixtures.

Gill has sought treatment for recurring neck pain from specialists outside the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical setup, according to a report by Times of India.

The issue, which forced him to miss the second Test against South Africa last year in November, has again resurfaced during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which also sidelined him for one match.

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During the recently concluded ODI series against England, Gill appeared to struggle with his neck. In the first ODI, he returned to the dressing room while batting before retiring out on 80. The incident once again highlighted the recurring nature of his neck issue.

The report said the discomfort tends to return when Gill spends long periods at the crease, prompting a cautious approach as India prepare for the Sri Lanka tour. The right-hander is expected to lead the side in the two-match Test series beginning on Aug.15 in Galle.

Ace fast bowler Bumrah, meanwhile, is expected to resume bowling this week as part of a phased increase in workload. He sustained an impact injury to his knee during the second ODI against England and missed the series decider because of the swelling.

The pace spearhead is expected to regain full fitness before the opening Test, as his availability will be key as India look to strengthen their position in the ongoing WTC cycle after missing out on a place in the previous final.

Sai Sudharsan, India's newest No. 3 batter, is also recovering from a hamstring injury sustained while playing for India A against Sri Lanka A. Following positive feedback from the BCCI medical team, he is expected to resume batting at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru next week, according to the report.

Bumrah, Sudharsan Likely To Skip Warm-Up Match

India are scheduled to play a four-day practice match in Colombo before the Test series gets underway. However, Bumrah and Sudharsan are unlikely to feature in the warm-up fixture as the team management looks to avoid rushing their return and prioritise their availability for the Test series.

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

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