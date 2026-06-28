Portugal Vs Colombia Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score As Both Teams Reach World Cup Round Of 32

Colombia secured top spot in Group K after holding Portugal to a goalless draw in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match, with both teams progressing to the Round of 32.

The draw confirmed Colombia's place at the top of the standings and set up a knockout clash against Ghana in Kansas City. Portugal, who needed a win to finish first, advanced as runners-up and will face Croatia in Toronto.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to influence the contest as Colombia restricted Portugal's captain throughout the match. He managed only one shot on target, a long-range free-kick that goalkeeper Camilo Vargas collected comfortably.

Colombia Create Better Chances Before the Break

Colombia almost took the lead inside the opening minute when Jhon Córdoba headed over the crossbar. The South Americans continued to threaten early, with Jhon Arias creating problems down the right flank.

Arias released Córdoba through on goal in the 17th minute, but Diogo Costa denied the striker with a close-range save. Five minutes later, Arias nearly scored himself after a flowing move before Rúben Neves cleared his effort off the goal line.

Portugal responded towards the end of the first half. Bruno Fernandes forced Vargas into a point-blank save in the 39th minute before João Félix volleyed over the crossbar shortly afterwards.

Colombia continued to look more dangerous before halftime as Gustavo Puerta and James Rodríguez both tested Costa, but neither side found a breakthrough before the interval.

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VAR Denies Colombia Winner Late On

Portugal controlled more possession after the restart, but Colombia continued to create the clearer opportunities. Arias picked out substitute Richard Ríos, whose effort drifted wide, before Costa comfortably saved another attempt from Arias. Puerta also fired narrowly wide before the hydration break.

James Rodríguez came close to breaking the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a deflected volley before he and Arias were substituted.

Colombia thought they had found the winner late in the match when Davinson Sánchez headed home from close range. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Portugal almost claimed victory in stoppage time when Rafael Leão fired a shot across goal, but neither side could find the decisive finish.

Despite failing to convert their chances, Colombia produced the stronger attacking display and carried that momentum into the knockout stage after finishing top of Group K.

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