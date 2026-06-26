FIFA World Cup 2026 Sets New Attendance Record, Surpasses 1994 Tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has become the most attended football World Cup in history after total spectator attendance crossed 3.6 million during the group-stage match between Germany and Ecuador.

The record was achieved with nearly half the tournament still to be played, leaving room for the attendance mark to rise further. The milestone was reached during the Group E fixture at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1 in front of 80,663 spectators.

The match lifted cumulative attendance to 3,605,357, surpassing the previous World Cup record of 3,587,538 set during the 1994 tournament in the United States.

Historic Milestone

The 1994 FIFA World Cup, staged solely in the United States, attracted 3,587,538 spectators across 52 matches at nine venues in nine host cities.

The Germany-Ecuador match was the 56th of the 104 fixtures scheduled in the expanded 48-team tournament. With almost half of the matches still remaining, the overall attendance record is expected to increase further.

More Records

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has also become the highest-scoring edition in the tournament's history.

A total of 175 goals have been scored so far, surpassing the previous record of 172 goals set during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar across 64 matches.

With many matches still left in the tournament, both the attendance and goalscoring records are likely to be extended by the time the competition concludes.

Also Read: FIFA Allows Pride Flags at Egypt vs Iran World Cup Match: Why the Decision Has Sparked Controversy

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