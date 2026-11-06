Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match

Defending champions Pakistan U19 will begin their ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 on Friday, November 6.

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with Pakistan aiming to start their title defence with a win.

Led by Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating India by 191 runs in last year's final. The eight-team tournament features two groups, with Pakistan, UAE, India and Nepal placed in Group A.

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Pakistan will face India on November 8 before taking on Nepal in their final group-stage match on November 10.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12, while the final will be played on November 14.

Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19: Date & Time

The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played from 10:30 AM IST, on Friday, November 6, 2026

Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19: Venue

The Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman

Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19: Live Telecast

The Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 match will be Live Telecasted on Sony Sports Network

Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19: Live Streaming

The Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 match will be Livestreamed on SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

Pakistan U19: Squad

Farhan Yousaf (C), Abdul Qadir (WK), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

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Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19: U19 Asia Cup 2026 Format

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups. Pakistan, UAE, India and Nepal are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia make up Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The final will take place on November 14.

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