Pakistan Cricket Analyst Bizarrely Claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bat Has AI Chip; Gets Trolled On X

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's stature in cricket continues to grow. The boy wonder is in red-hot form this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has amassed 357 runs in eight innings at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86.

This run has seen him notch two half centuries and a hundred and hit 31 fours and 32 sixes. The 32 sixes that the 15-year-old has smashed are the most by a batter in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

For his batting exploits, Sooryvanshi has earned praise from fans and experts. But his performances are also making him come under unusual scrutiny.

One person who has questioned Sooryvanshi's performance is Pakistan-based cricket analyst Nauman Niaz who believes that the teenager could be making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gain an unfair advantage over his fellow batters.

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Speaking on a television programme, Niaz raised a question on Sooryvanshi's bat saying that his equipment could have an AI chip pre-installed in it. Niaz believes that the chip is aiding him to hit sixes and fours with ease and suggest that the bat needs to be tested just like how athletes undergo routine dope checks.

???? AI chip in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat?



- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is batting like he's got an AI chip installed. Frankly, just like we have doping tests, he should be tested too. This doesn't look human. What a player he is!! Unreal! - Dr Nauman Niaz #TATAIPL #RRvsSRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/xUZ4eg2iyU — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) April 26, 2026

Several people have reacted to Niaz's comments with most of them dismissing the claims and calling it baseless.

Bro played one good innings and people turned him into Iron Man ???? — Crickupdate (@maulikchauhan13) April 27, 2026

AI CHIPS...FOR WHAT? ???? — BrevIsGod ???????? (@Thinkcritical07) April 27, 2026

This is scope of your wisdom over AI. Just say anything that comes to mind as you wake up? No wonder Pakistan people get trolled world over. — Sudharsan Pinapala (@SPinapala) April 27, 2026

hehe people and their allegations — Tapish (@crictapish) April 27, 2026

Hahaha ???????? Suryavanshi is not human being, AI installed Robot, that's why he is playing tremendously ???????? — Ramkumar Rangavittal (@RamkumarRangav2) April 26, 2026

If kids magic in academics, chess etc above to their age and mental ability why not this 15 old boy or kid whatever you say did this?

Leave it to him and let him play his own game. Because he is getting out too at times. — kanikaram balram (@BalramKanikaram) April 27, 2026

Last Saturday, Sooryvanshi hit a hundred off just 36 balls during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. By doing so, he has the second and third fastest tons in the history of the IPL. Last year in his debut season, Sooryvanshi smashed a 35-ball ton in match against Gujarat Titans.

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