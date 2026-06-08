Netherlands Vs Uzbekistan: Preview, Match Time, Squads, Possible Starting XIs, LIVE Streaming And More

Three-time FIFA World Cup finalists the Netherlands will face World Cup debutants Uzbekistan in an international friendly at Icahn Stadium in New York City on Tuesday. The match will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations as they continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Netherlands produce their best football when an international tournament comes around but fall short on every occasion. They have reached the quarter-final stage of the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup. Two years ago at the 2024 Euros they reached the semi-finals. This time the Oranje are determined to go the distance and win their first international title.

Netherlands recent results haven't been promising. In April Ecuador held them for a 1-1 draw before they suffered a shock 0-1 defeat against Algeria earlier this week. The defeat to Algeria also snapped their 10-match unbeaten streak. The upcoming game is the final chance for Ronald Koeman to assess the preparedness of his side before the ball gets rolling at the World Cup.

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Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will be counting down days as the excitement of playing at the greatest football stage of all grows upon them. The the Central Asian nation history by qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup after finishing second in AFC qualifying Group A.

The Uzbeks amassed 21 points from six wins, three draws and just one defeat, ending behind only Iran while comfortably finishing ahead of North Korea, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan to secure a long-awaited place at the 2026 World Cup.

They will be looking to bounce back from a 0-2 defeat against World Cup co-hosts Canada. Leading Uzbekistan into their historic first FIFA World Cup campaign is 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro. With one of football's most decorated defenders at the helm, Uzbekistan's players will be hoping to draw inspiration from Cannavaro's experience and winning pedigree on the sport's biggest stage.

Netherlands Squad

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken

Defenders: Jurriën Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Mats Wieffer, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Quinten Timber

Forwards: Justin Kluivert, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Crysencio Summerville

Uzbekistan Squad

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev

Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Otabek Shukurov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Umar Eshmurodov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev, Jakhongir Urozov

Midfielders: Farrukh Sayfiev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Oston Urunov, Eldor Shomurodov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Sherzod Esanov, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Azizbek Amonov

Forwards: Djamshid Iskandarov, Igor Sergeev, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Sherzod Temirov

Possible Playing XIs

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Frenkie De Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders; Crysencio Summerville, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo.

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Oston Urunov, Otabek Shukurov, Eldor Shomurodov.

Match Time

The game will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST on Tuesday, June 9.

Where to watch

No broadcast or LIVE stream for this game has been confirmed. The fans can, however, watch the highlights of the game on the SonyLIV app.

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