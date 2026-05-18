Nepal vs Scotland Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match In India

Nepal and Scotland will continue their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign on Monday, May 18, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the standings as the qualification race heads into the decisive phase.

Scotland have been the standout side of the ongoing League 2 cycle, leading the table with 16 wins from 30 matches and establishing themselves as favourites to finish in the top four. Nepal, meanwhile, remain under pressure as they stand second-from-bottom, with just nine wins from 26 matches leaving little margin for error in the remaining fixtures.

The two teams met on May 12 in a rain-affected thriller at the TU Cricket Ground, where Scotland edged Nepal by two runs via the DLS method. Tournament top-scorer George Munsey struck 75 as Scotland posted 243/8 in their 50 overs before rain interrupted proceedings.

Nepal were then set a revised target of 221 in 39 overs. Gulsan Jha produced a fighting 61* off 35 balls to take the contest close, but with 13 required from the final over, Brad Currie (3/43) held his nerve to restrict the hosts to 218/7.

Nepal head into this fixture on the back of a dominant nine-wicket victory over the United States on May 16. Dipendra Singh Airee starred with four wickets as the USA were bowled out for 195, Kushal Bhurtel then guided the chase with an unbeaten century (120* off 118) to seal the win with 80 balls to spare.

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Scotland also arrive with momentum after beating the same opponents, USA, by two runs in another rain-affected contest on May 14. Finlay McCreath (77), Brandon McMullen (55) and Matthew Cross (58) powered Scotland to an imposing 321/6.

The USA were 160/4 in 26.4 overs before rain interrupted the chase, leaving them with a revised target of 248 from 32 overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla then launched a stunning counterattack, bringing up his century off just 72 balls on his way to a 75-ball 104.

However, with 16 required from the final over, Mukkamalla miscued a wide delivery from Brandon McMullen towards extra cover, where Scotland captain Richie Berrington completed a diving catch before Scotland sealed the victory to leapfrog USA at the top of the table.

Munsey remains Scotland's biggest batting threat heading into the match. The aggressive opener smashed 75 off 62 balls against Nepal in the reverse fixture, and has 1144 runs from 21 innings to lead the tournament batting charts.

For Nepal, willy leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane could be key. The 25-year-old claimed 4/41 against Scotland in their previous meeting and is Nepal's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 36 scalps from 21 games.

Nepal vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match venue and start time:

The Nepal vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match is scheduled to be played at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal, from 9:15 AM IST on Monday, May 18.

Nepal vs Scotland possible playing XIs:

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (w), Kushal Bhurtel, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Scotland: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael English, Matthew Cross (w), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie

Nepal vs Scotland head-to-head record:

Nepal and Scotland have faced each other 11 times in ODIs, with both teams winning five matches each, while one game ended in no result. Scotland won the most recent meeting by two runs via the DLS method on May 12, 2026.

Where to watch Nepal vs Scotland live telecast in India:

There will be no live television broadcast available for the Nepal vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India.

Where to watch Nepal vs Scotland live streaming in India:

Live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

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