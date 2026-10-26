Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Monday, October 26.

Mohun Bagan will be looking to build on their recent win after beginning their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against NorthEast United FC. The Mariners bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their previous outing and will now aim to make the most of their home advantage.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the season. They began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or 2026: Date, Time, Full list Of Candidates, How to Watch in India

The visitors will be keen to get their campaign back on track against a Mohun Bagan side that will be playing its first home match of the season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Kick-Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday, October 26.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 12

Mohun Bagan Super Giant wins: 6

Chennaiyin FC wins: 2

Draws: 4

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (4-4-2): Vishal Kaith (GK), Abhishek Singh, Alberto Rodriguez, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Dejan Drazic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Miguel Figueira, Lee Erwin.

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Muhammed Saheef, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Nuno Reis, Namgyal Bhutia, Ayush Chhetri, Lalhriatpuia, Madih Talal, Brison Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad, Ramon Tanque.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or 2026: Who Made The Cut? Check Full List Of Nominees

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.