Messi Vs Kane, Mbappe Vs Yamal: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Promise Fireworks

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its decisive stage, with four former champions, France, Spain, England and Argentina, remaining in contention for football's biggest prize.

The semi-finals promise two mouthwatering clashes for all the football buffs, with Spain taking on France and England facing defending champions Argentina.

France sealed their spot in the semi-finals after defeating Morocco 2-0, while Spain edged out Belgium 2-1 to continue their impressive campaign.

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On the other side of the draw, England overcame Norway 2-1, and Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 to set up another high-profile semi-final.

The clash between Spain and France is expected to showcase two generations of attacking talent. Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the tournament's standout performers, while France will once again turn to Kylian Mbappe to spearhead their attack.

The encounter also renews one of European football's fiercest rivalries, with both nations having lifted the World Cup and regularly competing for major honours.

The second semi-final will see Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Harry Kane's England in a fixture loaded with history.

The rivalry between the two nations stretches back decades, including memorable World Cup meetings in 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2022.

Argentina will rely on Messi's experience as they seek to defend the title which they won in Qatar four years ago, while England's captain Kane will aim to guide his side to a first World Cup final since 1966.

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The semi-final line-up guarantees that the 2026 World Cup final will feature at least one former world champion, with every remaining team having previously lifted football's biggest trophy.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams. The expanded format has delivered several surprise results and a broader global representation, but the competition has ultimately produced a familiar quartet of football heavyweights in the closing stages.

With places in the final at stake, the semi-finals are expected to deliver a blend of history, rivalry and individual brilliance as four of the game's biggest nations battle for a chance to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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