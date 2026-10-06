LIV Golf Gets $300-Million Lifeline For 2027 Season Amid Bankruptcy

LIV Golf has secured a possible $300 million in financing from BC Partners Credit as it looks to move forward with its 2027 season, according to a report.

The Saudi-backed golf league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in September after the group withdrew its multibillion-dollar funding. The move began a court-supervised “restructuring process”, which LIV Golf hopes to complete in early 2027.

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It remains unclear how much of the $300 million financing LIV Golf needs to begin next year's schedule and which players will remain with the league. LIV Golf's players are owed at least $45 million (£33 million) and have the option to leave the competition. However, the new agreement gives the league additional time to negotiate terms with its players, with talks now open until October 25.

BBC Sport reported that players will not be obliged to sign up for “LIV 2.0”, even if they had previously agreed to multi-year contracts with LIV Golf.

League insiders have described the committed investment as a “significant” step forward in the court-supervised restructuring process. "Our goal is to facilitate LIV Golf's emergence from the restructuring process on sound financial footing and with renewed momentum heading into the 2027 season," said Ted Goldthorpe, partner and head of BC Partners Credit, in a statement.

Biggest Names Of 2026 LIV Golf

Some of the biggest names associated with LIV Golf in 2026 include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Martin Kaymer, Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen.

Player Major Wins Country Highest PGA Ranking Jon Rahm 2 Spain 1 Bryson DeChambeau 2 United States 4 Dustin Johnson 2 United States 1 Phil Mickelson 6 United States 2 Sergio Garcia 1 Spain 2 Cameron Smith 1 Australia 2 Martin Kaymer 2 Germany 1 Bubba Watson 2 United States 2 Louis Oosthuizen 1 South Africa 4

According to a report released when LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy in early September, Jon Rahm has the largest claim among the players at $7.5 million. He is followed by Bryson DeChambeau at $5.7 million and Dustin Johnson at $5.5 million.

Australia's Cameron Smith is listed with a claim of $4.8 million, while England's Tyrrell Hatton has a claim of $3.4 million and Brooks Koepka has a claim of $1.7 million. Koepka left LIV Golf at the start of 2026, according to the report.

BC Partners Credit, which provides financing to middle-market companies, said the funding would support the next phase of LIV Golf. Under the proposed structure, players would become equity owners of both the league and its teams, according to the report.

"This investment is an important step forward for LIV Golf," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement. The financing is still subject to bankruptcy court approval and customary conditions.

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