Leeds United vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly?

Leeds United and Manchester United are set to renew their old rivalry when the two sides meet in a pre-season friendly in Dublin.

With the new season fast approaching, the game will be a useful test for Daniel Farke's Leeds side. It will give them a chance to see how they measure up against a familiar Premier League opponent before the real action begins.

On paper, it may be a friendly, but matches between Leeds and Manchester United rarely feel that way. The rivalry has produced plenty of memorable and fiercely contested encounters over the years, and there is likely to be plenty of interest around Wednesday's meeting as well.

Leeds United Eye Fourth Straight Win Against Manchester United

Daniel Farke's Leeds United head into their pre-season meeting with Manchester United in a confident mood after extending their winning run to three games.

The Whites recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their previous pre-season fixture. Leeds made a quick start and took an early lead, putting pressure on the Bundesliga side.

While Farke's men did not dominate possession, they remained organised defensively and ensured Leipzig could not find a way through.

Leeds will face a tougher challenge against Manchester United, but they will take confidence from their recent record against the Red Devils. The Whites have not lost any of their last three meetings against Manchester United and will be looking to extend that run when the sides meet in Dublin.

Manchester United, meanwhile, enter the fixture after holding UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw. United conceded early in the game but responded before half-time to level the score.

With both sides heading into the final stages of their pre-season preparations, the clash in Dublin will offer another opportunity to assess their squads ahead of the new campaign

Here's everything you need to know about the Leeds United vs Manchester United match, including the kick-off time and live-streaming details.

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Venue and Kickoff Time

Leeds United will face Manchester United at the Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland, at 12 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

How to watch Live Broadcast?

There will be no telecast for the match.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch Leeds United vs Manchester United live on FanCode.

ALSO READ: Japan's Zion Suzuki Set To Join PSG From Parma For 35-Million Euros: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.