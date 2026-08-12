Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho Top List Of E-commerce Firms Facing Most Complaints On NCH In 2025

Flipkart, Amazon and Meesho figured among the top ten e-commerce companies against which the highest number of complaints were filed on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) in 2025, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs BL Verma, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the other platforms on the list were Myntra, Netmeds, Zepto, Blinkit, Naaptol, VLE Bazaar and Nykaa.

According to data shared with the House, Flipkart drew the maximum complaints at 1.33 lakh, followed by Amazon (91,248), Meesho (29,284), Myntra (25,384), Netmeds (19,895), Zepto (5,774), Blinkit (5,102), Naaptol (4,079), VLE Bazaar (3,907) and Nykaa (3,405).

The minister said the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed penalties of about Rs 1,12,01,500 on 47 e-commerce platforms.

Verma said the NCH facilitated refunds of over Rs 91 crore to consumers between April 25, 2025, and June 30, 2026, of which more than Rs 63 crore pertained to grievances in the e-commerce sector.

This was achieved by resolving over 1,47,000 consumer grievances related to refund claims at the pre-litigation stage, he said.

A total of 5.11 lakh complaints related to quick commerce were received on the NCH in 2025, all of which were disposed of, the minister added.

Non-delivery of products was the single largest category of complaints in 2025, accounting for 79,818 cases. Other frequent complaints included delivery of the wrong product, denial of replacement or refund as per policy, delivery of defective or damaged goods, non-refund of paid amounts, deficiency in services, sale of spurious or counterfeit products, and unauthorised debit of amounts without consumer consent.

NCH, run by the Department of Consumer Affairs, functions as a single-window grievance redressal platform at the pre-litigation stage. Consumers can lodge complaints in 17 languages, including Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Nepali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Bengali, Odia, Assamese and Manipuri, through the toll-free number 1915.

Grievances can be filed via the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), an omnichannel IT-enabled portal, through WhatsApp and SMS (8800001915), email (nch-ca@gov.in), the NCH app, the web portal consumerhelpline.gov.in, and the Umang app.

As many as 1,853 companies have voluntarily partnered with the NCH under its 'Convergence' programme to respond directly to complaints and update consumers on redressal status through the portal.

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, were notified by the Department of Consumer Affairs on July 23, 2020, under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to check unfair trade practices and safeguard consumer interests in the e-commerce sector.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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