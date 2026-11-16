Kapil Dev Says Virat Kohli Will Regret Test Retirement In 10 Years, Questions Rohit Sharma's Future

India's legendary captain Kapil Dev has once again shared his views on Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, saying the former India captain could regret the call 10 years from now.

Kohli stunned the cricket world in May 2025 when he announced his retirement from Test cricket, a format he had often described as the most beautiful.

Kapil Dev, who has repeatedly expressed disappointment over the batter's decision, said Kohli still has the fitness to compete with much younger players. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain pointed out that the 37-year-old could even challenge a 25-year-old cricketer.

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"I think Virat Kohli made the biggest mistake. He retired from Test cricket. He will regret his decision after 10 years. He should not have retired. Kohli has fitness on his side, and his fitness is far better than any other player. He can challenge even a 25-year-old cricketer on fitness. Getting angry and retiring is not right. They should be like Mohinder Amarnath. He was dropped so many times, but he came back and proved others wrong," Kapil told Mid-Day.

Kapil Dev also spoke about the future of Rohit Sharma, who has also retired from Test cricket and T20Is and plays only in the ODI format at the international level like Kohli.

Rohit though, had a tough outing in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. The right-hander, who batted in bowler-friendly conditions, averaged only 30 in four innings including two golden ducks.

"If he can play, fine. I would leave it to the selectors. If they take a call, his time is over. It's entirely up to the selectors because they are thinking collectively about what's best for the game. Rohit has served the country admirably, and he's not going to be there throughout his life. Sunil (Gavaskar), Sachin (Tendulkar), Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni - all gone, and you have to go one day," said Kapil Dev.

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Kohli, on the other hand, began the series on a positive note, scoring 74 runs in the opening match. However, he could not carry that form forward and managed only 12 runs across his remaining three innings.

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