IPL Behind Closed Doors? Hold Remaining Matches Without Spectators To Save Fuel, CTI Chairman Urges Govt

The Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) has written to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the government and the BCCI to reconsider the scheduling and logistics of the remaining 2026 Indian Premier League matches in order to reduce extensive travel and fuel consumption.

In a letter dated May 17, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal highlighted the large amount of air and road travel undertaken by IPL teams since the tournament began on March 31. The organisation said teams have already travelled “lakhs of kilometres” and claimed the continued movement across multiple cities could place additional pressure on national resources.

The trade body suggested that the remaining IPL matches should be conducted at a limited number of venues and, if necessary, behind closed doors without spectators. According to CTI, such a move would significantly reduce fuel consumption and ease logistical strain.

CTI also pointed out that an average IPL match attracts nearly 50,000 spectators, leading to large-scale petrol and diesel usage through transportation. The organisation further estimated that chartered aircraft commonly used by IPL teams, including Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s, consume between 2,400 and 3,000 litres of aviation fuel per hour.

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The letter stated that a two-hour flight could consume around 5,000 to 6,000 litres of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), while longer journeys or larger aircraft could push the figure up to 7,000–8,000 litres. CTI claimed that when multiplied across multiple team journeys, each franchise could end up consuming nearly 50,000 to 70,000 litres of aviation fuel during the season.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. Referring to Modi's call to avoid unnecessary movement during difficult times, CTI said all sections of society, including government departments, officials and citizens, were trying to limit travel, and suggested that IPL should also adopt measures accordingly.

IPL has eight league games and four playoff matches, including the final, remaining to be played.

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