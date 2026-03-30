IPL 2026, RR Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings All Out For 127 — Check Team's 10 Lowest Scores Of All Time

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) campaign in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) began on a disappointing note as the team got bowled out for a paltry 127 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwhati on Monday.

RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field first. His decision got validated as the Rajasthan bowlers ran through Chennai's batting order. Rajasthan pacers Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma got the early breakthroughs as CSK were reduced to 38/4 inside the Powerplay.

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Ravindra Jadeja, returning in Rajasthan colours, struck in the middle overs as CSK stared at the possibility of getting bowled out below 100. However, Jamie Overton's cameo of 43 off 36 balls ensured that Chennai managed to score over 120. Archer, Burger and Jadeja ended picking two wickets each.

Though this total of 127/10 is the team's 20th lowest in history, let's take a look at their 10 lowest totals in all of T20 cricket.

CSK's 10 lowest scores of all-time

Team Score Overs Opponents Ground Date CSK 79 all-out 15.2 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium May 5, 2013 CSK 97 all-out 16.0 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium May 12, 2022 CSK 103/9 20.0 Kolkata Knight Riders MA Chidambaram Stadium April 11, 2025 CSK 109 all-out 19.0 Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium May 4, 2008 CSK 109 all-out 17.4 Mumbai Indians MA Chidambaram Stadium April 26, 2019 CSK 110/8 20 Delhi Daredevils Arun Jaitley Stadium April 10, 2012 CSK 111/6 20 Trinidad & Tobago MA Chidambaram Stadium Oct. 2, 2011 CSK 112/8 20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru MA Chidambaram Stadium May 21, 2008 CSK 112/9 20 Delhi Daredevils MA Chidambaram Stadium April 15, 2010 CSK 112 all-out 19.5 Mumbai Indians MA Chidambaram Stadium April 4, 2012

Sanju Samson's CSK debut ends in disappointment

There was much anticipation around Sanju Samson making his debut for CSK. However, his debut did not go as planned as he got bowled in the second over of the CSK innings by Burger after scoring six off only seven balls.

The Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup would be hoping to brush this off as just a minor blip in an otherwise glorious run with the bat.

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