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IPL 2026, RR Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings All Out For 127 — Check Team's 10 Lowest Scores Of All Time

Ravindra Jadeja starred for his first team against his most-recent team in the IPL, taking 2/18 in three overs. Sanju Samson struggled with a 7-ball 6 facing his old team.

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IPL 2026, RR Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings All Out For 127 — Check Team's 10 Lowest Scores Of All Time
Sanju Samson struggled with a seven-ball six against his old team.
Photo Source: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) campaign in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) began on a disappointing note as the team got bowled out for a paltry 127 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwhati on Monday.

RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field first. His decision got validated as the Rajasthan bowlers ran through Chennai's batting order. Rajasthan pacers Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma got the early breakthroughs as CSK were reduced to 38/4 inside the Powerplay.

ALSO READ | 'Dhoni Not Going To Play': Samson To Keep Wickets, Says CSK CEO Ahead Of IPL 2026 Match vs RR

Ravindra Jadeja, returning in Rajasthan colours, struck in the middle overs as CSK stared at the possibility of getting bowled out below 100. However, Jamie Overton's cameo of 43 off 36 balls ensured that Chennai managed to score over 120. Archer, Burger and Jadeja ended picking two wickets each.

Though this total of 127/10 is the team's 20th lowest in history, let's take a look at their 10 lowest totals in all of T20 cricket.

CSK's 10 lowest scores of all-time

TeamScoreOversOpponents GroundDate
CSK79 all-out15.2Mumbai IndiansWankhede StadiumMay 5, 2013
CSK97 all-out16.0Mumbai IndiansWankhede StadiumMay 12, 2022
CSK103/920.0Kolkata Knight RidersMA Chidambaram StadiumApril 11, 2025
CSK109 all-out19.0Rajasthan RoyalsSawai Mansingh StadiumMay 4, 2008
CSK109 all-out17.4 Mumbai IndiansMA Chidambaram StadiumApril 26, 2019
CSK110/8 20Delhi DaredevilsArun Jaitley StadiumApril 10, 2012
CSK111/6 20Trinidad & TobagoMA Chidambaram StadiumOct. 2, 2011
CSK112/820 Royal Challengers BengaluruMA Chidambaram StadiumMay 21, 2008
CSK112/920Delhi DaredevilsMA Chidambaram StadiumApril 15, 2010
CSK112 all-out19.5Mumbai IndiansMA Chidambaram StadiumApril 4, 2012

Sanju Samson's CSK debut ends in disappointment

There was much anticipation around Sanju Samson making his debut for CSK. However, his debut did not go as planned as he got bowled in the second over of the CSK innings by Burger after scoring six off only seven balls.

The Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup would be hoping to brush this off as just a minor blip in an otherwise glorious run with the bat.

ALSO READ | No IPL 2026 Broadcast In Bangladesh As JioStar Terminates Deal, Flags Payment Delays

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