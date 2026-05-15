'Dai Dai' Review: Internet Hails Shakira, Burna Boy FIFA World Cup Official Song

Pop icon Shakira has once again stepped up as the voice of the FIFA World Cup with the release of 'Dai Dai,' featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy. The high-energy track, blending Latin pop and Afrobeats rhythms, is generating widespread buzz across social media.
Shakira first teased 'Dai Dai' last week by releasing a minute-long teaser clip showing her dancing at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. In the full song, several countries and world-famous football players are mentioned, building even greater excitement and energy for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The following are some of the early reviews of 'Dai Dai', the 2026 FIFA World Cup song by Shakira and Burna Boy.
A user commented on X, "Now, on the first full listen of Shakira's 'Dai Dai,' I really liked it. I think with time it will become an addictive song. It's one of those that hooks you slowly!"
Agora na primeira escuta de “Dai Dai” completa da Shakira, eu gostei muito, acho que com o tempo vai se tornar uma música viciante. É daquelas que pega lentamente!— Darllan ???? (@darllann) May 15, 2026
Another user excitedly wrote, "I LOVED THIS SONG, I LOOOOOVED IT… WHAT A BANGER. God, I can't stop listening to it. Such an addictive track, and the lyrics are pure gold. Shakira did it again, Dai Dai."
AMÉ ESTA CANCIÓN, LA AMÉÉÉÉÉÉÉ… QUE PALAZO. Dios, no paro de escucharla. Que vaina tan adictiva, y la letra es oro puro. Shakira lo volvió a hacer, Dai Dai.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Y240eSYqH6— Eduardo Carrero (@Eduardo198430) May 15, 2026
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Showering praise on Shakira, a user shared, "One thing about Shakira she is gonna hit hard when it comes to worldcup songs!"
One thing about Shakira she is gonna hit hard when it comes to worldcup songs! #DaiDaihttps://t.co/sc3lXy9HVR— Ojos Sissy (@DracaryShakira) May 15, 2026
"I really liked the song, but I don't think it outweighs the big impact that your 2010 hit "Waka waka" had," wrote a user, comparing Dai Dai to Shakira's previous World Cup song 'Waka Waka.'
I really liked the song, but I don't think it outweighs the big impact that your 2010 hit "Waka waka" had.— Wagner Andrés García (@WagnerGarcia18) May 15, 2026
Dai Dai
Let's go
Vamos
Allez
快点
Vini non
Kom igen
????????????
Sharing their personal favourite World Cup songs, a user wrote, "Great song Dai Dai, Shakira is a genius at making anthems! My top World Cup songs go in this order: Waka Waka, Dai Dai, La La La, Bamboo."
Muy buena canción Dai Dai, Shakira es una genio en hacer himnos !— Diego Francis ???? (@diegofrancis) May 15, 2026
Mi top de canción mundial van en este orden:
Waka Waka
Dai Dai
La La La
Bamboo
With more comparison to Waka Waka, a user shared, "Waka Waka remains on its throne as the best song ever made for a World Cup; it's an unbeatable anthem. Dai Dai is fun, fresh, and sounds great, at least it's the best song of all the ones they've released this year for the World Cup."
Waka Waka sigue en su trono como la mejor canción jamás hecha para un mundial de Futbol, es un himno insuperable.— Mike Espejo (@Mikeespejo21) May 15, 2026
Dai Dai está divertida, fresca y suena muy bien, por lo menos es la mejor canción de todas las que han sacado este año para el mundial#Shakira #DaiDai
Not every user was happy with the latest World Cup song 'Dai Dai,' as one user wrote, "I can't believe Dai Dai is a bad song lmao.... the only good part is the very very beginning and the snippet."
i cant believe dai dai is a bad song lmao.... the only good part is the very very beggining and the snippet— onlyvocalqueens (@onlyvocalqueens) May 15, 2026
"Lighter is a nonnegotiable disappointment. For me, it's on the bottom of the list. Dai Dai is at least not that boring, though it's not in the same level as Waka Waka and La la la, which are considered Shakira's top World Cup songs," explained a user.
Lighter is a nonnegotiable disappointment. For me it's on the bottom of the list. Dai Dai is at least not that boring though it's not in the same level of Waka Waka and La la la which are considered Shakira's top World cup songs.— Ashley⁷ARIRANG ⊙⊝⊜ (@AshleyGree92863) May 15, 2026
A user commented, "16 years after Waka Waka, the Queen is BACK! @shakira and @burnaboy just dropped the World Cup anthem of the summer. "Dai Dai" is officially on repeat!"
Nigeria to the world ???? — Pillz Adewale.btc (@pillzadewale) May 15, 2026
16 years after Waka Waka, the Queen is BACK! @shakira and @burnaboy just dropped World Cup anthem of the summer. "Dai Dai" is officially on repeat! ⚽️???? ????????????????
#DaiDai #WorldCup2026 #Shakira #BurnaBoy pic.twitter.com/301F0wNElB
Adding on to the praise, a user shared, "After 3 to 4 full listens, 'DAI DAI' really HITS! The build-up, the chorus, the hook, the bridge, the emotion. THIS is a World Cup anthem. Shakira and Burna Boy did that."
After 3 to 4 full listens, “DAI DAI” really HITS!— ???????????????? | AM I THE DRAMA?! (@vibesandlyrics) May 15, 2026
The build up, the chorus, the hook, the bridge, the emotion—????.
THIS is a World Cup anthem.
Shakira and Burna Boy did that. pic.twitter.com/Voh5R1JPMS
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Overall, users are celebrating Shakira's return and praising the Afro-Latin blend with Burna Boy. Many are calling it a banger compared to the previously released 2026 FIFA World Cup songs. However, a section of users feels it doesn't reach the legendary level of Shakira's 'Waka Waka,' as it lacks that same iconic vibe.
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