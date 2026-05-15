'Dai Dai' Review: Internet Hails Shakira, Burna Boy FIFA World Cup Official Song

Pop icon Shakira has once again stepped up as the voice of the FIFA World Cup with the release of 'Dai Dai,' featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy. The high-energy track, blending Latin pop and Afrobeats rhythms, is generating widespread buzz across social media.

Shakira first teased 'Dai Dai' last week by releasing a minute-long teaser clip showing her dancing at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. In the full song, several countries and world-famous football players are mentioned, building even greater excitement and energy for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The following are some of the early reviews of 'Dai Dai', the 2026 FIFA World Cup song by Shakira and Burna Boy.

A user commented on X, "Now, on the first full listen of Shakira's 'Dai Dai,' I really liked it. I think with time it will become an addictive song. It's one of those that hooks you slowly!"

Another user excitedly wrote, "I LOVED THIS SONG, I LOOOOOVED IT… WHAT A BANGER. God, I can't stop listening to it. Such an addictive track, and the lyrics are pure gold. Shakira did it again, Dai Dai."

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Showering praise on Shakira, a user shared, "One thing about Shakira she is gonna hit hard when it comes to worldcup songs!"

"I really liked the song, but I don't think it outweighs the big impact that your 2010 hit "Waka waka" had," wrote a user, comparing Dai Dai to Shakira's previous World Cup song 'Waka Waka.'

Sharing their personal favourite World Cup songs, a user wrote, "Great song Dai Dai, Shakira is a genius at making anthems! My top World Cup songs go in this order: Waka Waka, Dai Dai, La La La, Bamboo."

With more comparison to Waka Waka, a user shared, "Waka Waka remains on its throne as the best song ever made for a World Cup; it's an unbeatable anthem. Dai Dai is fun, fresh, and sounds great, at least it's the best song of all the ones they've released this year for the World Cup."

Not every user was happy with the latest World Cup song 'Dai Dai,' as one user wrote, "I can't believe Dai Dai is a bad song lmao.... the only good part is the very very beginning and the snippet."

"Lighter is a nonnegotiable disappointment. For me, it's on the bottom of the list. Dai Dai is at least not that boring, though it's not in the same level as Waka Waka and La la la, which are considered Shakira's top World Cup songs," explained a user.

A user commented, "16 years after Waka Waka, the Queen is BACK! @shakira and @burnaboy just dropped the World Cup anthem of the summer. "Dai Dai" is officially on repeat!"

Adding on to the praise, a user shared, "After 3 to 4 full listens, 'DAI DAI' really HITS! The build-up, the chorus, the hook, the bridge, the emotion. THIS is a World Cup anthem. Shakira and Burna Boy did that."

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Overall, users are celebrating Shakira's return and praising the Afro-Latin blend with Burna Boy. Many are calling it a banger compared to the previously released 2026 FIFA World Cup songs. However, a section of users feels it doesn't reach the legendary level of Shakira's 'Waka Waka,' as it lacks that same iconic vibe.

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