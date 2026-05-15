Xiaomi 17 Max Tipped To Launch In India Soon; Key Specs Confirmed

The Xiaomi 17T series — comprising the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro — is expected to launch in select global markets later in May. Following their international debut, the two smartphones are also anticipated to arrive in India, joining their siblings that were released in March: Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. In addition, tech insiders have now claimed that the Chinese tech major is preparing to introduce the Xiaomi 17 Max in the Indian market as well, after revealing its key specs ahead of the China launch.

Xiaomi 17 Max Launch In India, Specs Tipped

According to tech tipster Debayan Roy, known as Gadgetsdata on X, the Xiaomi 17 Max is likely to be launched in India. While the exact launch date of the smartphone is still a mystery, the tipster indicated it could be unveiled in the country later in May.

Roy further revealed the expected specs of the device, on the back of Xiaomi itself teasing some features ahead of its reveal in China this month. The Xiaomi 17 Max will sport a large 6.9-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED display, which should deliver smooth refresh rates and good visual quality.

The smartphone is confirmed to come powered by the latest flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, promising top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily use.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to get a versatile triple rear array consisting of a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera for enhanced zoom capabilities. For selfies and video calls, it is said to house a 32MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the 17 Max will pack a massive 8,000mAh battery — the biggest in the Xiaomi 17 lineup — supporting 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging for convenient and quick top-ups.

Design wise, the smartphone is anticipated to come with a premium metal frame, along with a squircle camera island on the rear. In China, it has been teased to arrive in three colours: black, blue, and white. It will also get robust IP69 rating for protection against dust and water.

Additional features tipped include USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity for faster data transfer, stereo speakers for rich audio, X-axis haptic feedback, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours And Design — What Camera Cover Images Reveal

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